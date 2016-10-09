BRIEF-Banco Santander Rio to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Argentina
* Citi announces sale of consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
Oct 9 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says its consortium gets CFIUS approval to acquire Lexmark International Inc
* Says share trade to resume on October 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e51OrJ
* Tesla's Elon Musk - "Tesla product unveiling on the 17th (unexpected by most), followed by Tesla/Solarcity on the 28th" - tweet
Oct 9 Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Sunday announced a product unveiling on Oct. 17 and said the company would not need to raise equity or corporate debt in the fourth quarter for its planned acquisition of SolarCity Corp.