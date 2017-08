Oct 10 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to offer bid to buy 30.2534 percent stake in a Sichuan-based trust firm

* Says the 30.2534 percent stake in target firm was listed by ZHONGHAI TRUST CO LTD for sale, with listing price of 3,750 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/50HJQ0

