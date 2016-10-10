BRIEF-Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group amends 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit outlook

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 5.2 million yuan to 18.2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 10.4 million yuan to 23.4 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 26.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased orders from the main business, decreased costs and increased income from investment are the main reasons for the forecast

