FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group amends 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit outlook
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group amends 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 5.2 million yuan to 18.2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 10.4 million yuan to 23.4 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 26.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased orders from the main business, decreased costs and increased income from investment are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PLQnNL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.