Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber Co., Ltd. :

* Says its shareholders, Liu Dequn with persons acting in concert, sold 3.67 percent stake in the co

* Says the shareholders are totally owning 35.55 percent stake in the co after the change

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qWbx7l

