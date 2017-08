Oct 10 (Reuters) - Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it completed 200 million yuan investment in establishment of medical health industry buyout fund with partner

* Says the size of the fund has reached to 402 million yuan

* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qFlLgc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)