a year ago
BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Meter updates controlling shareholder stake decrease in co to 29.10 pct
October 10, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Meter updates controlling shareholder stake decrease in co to 29.10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chengdu Tianxing Meter Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, Chendu-based meter group firm, enters into agreement to transfer 9.92 percent stake of shares (15 million shares) in co to an investment management LLP

* Says the controlling shareholder will lower stake in co to 29.10 percent

* The investment management LLP will hold a 9.92 percent stake in co after transaction up from 0 percent

* Latest shareholding structure changes plan was disclosed on Sept. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5Cscpm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

