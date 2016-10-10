BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharma's units to invest in various projects

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co

* Says unit plans to invest 5.0 billion yuan ($749.79 million) in big data project

* Says unit plans to invest 4.3 billion yuan in smart health service centre

* Says unit plans to invest 700 million yuan in cloud data project

* Says unit plans to invest 283.5 million yuan in printing and packaging project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e7oUOK; bit.ly/2dNIOdU; bit.ly/2dq3wPD; bit.ly/2dNJC2D

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)