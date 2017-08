Oct 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Netsun Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling shareholder, a Hangzhou-based information technology company, raised 35 percent stake in the company's wholly owned Zhejiang-based financing assurance subsidiary

* Says previous plan disclosed on Jan. 25

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yrg2wc

