Oct 11 (Reuters) - Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to build five passenger ships for a combined 190 million yuan ($28.49 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dHI1vn; bit.ly/2dMokTZ; bit.ly/2d4l0VD

($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi)