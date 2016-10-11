FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CORRECTED-Formosa Chemicals will apply for govt compensation for losses from shutdown of central Taiwan plant
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Formosa Chemicals will apply for govt compensation for losses from shutdown of central Taiwan plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects compensation duration to "per month" from "per day" in first bullet point)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, a major unit of conglomerate Formosa Plastics Group, says:

* It will apply for T$150 million per month in government compensation for losses from shutdown of plant in Changhua.

* It will continue to pay the nearly 1,000 workers after it shut down the plant.

* Its workers of the plant are set to protest in Changhua in mid-October.

* The company has shut down the plant as the local government declined to renew permits for its cogeneration equipment. Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
