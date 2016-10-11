BRIEF-CORRECTED-Formosa Chemicals will apply for govt compensation for losses from shutdown of central Taiwan plant

(Corrects compensation duration to "per month" from "per day" in first bullet point)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, a major unit of conglomerate Formosa Plastics Group, says:

* It will apply for T$150 million per month in government compensation for losses from shutdown of plant in Changhua.

* It will continue to pay the nearly 1,000 workers after it shut down the plant.

* Its workers of the plant are set to protest in Changhua in mid-October.

* The company has shut down the plant as the local government declined to renew permits for its cogeneration equipment. Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung)