a year ago
BRIEF-Look forward to resumption of work on Dakota Access project: Energy Transfer
October 11, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Look forward to resumption of work on Dakota Access project: Energy Transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP :

* says Dakota Access looks forward to a prompt resumption of construction activities east and west of Lake Oahe on private land

* says this was in light of a decision by an U.S. Court of Appeals on Sunday to dissolve the administrative injunction that had temporarily suspended construction activities on the Dakota Access pipeline in an area near the proposed crossing of the Missouri River at Lake Oahe

* says "we continue to believe that the Army Corps will soon issue the easement for approximately 1,100 feet necessary for the crossing beneath the Missouri River - the sole remaining authorization necessary for completion of the project"

The 1,100-mile (1,886-km) Dakota Access pipeline is being developed by Energy Transfer Partners

Related stories: U.S. federal agencies ask for another pipeline construction pause

U.S. court grants relief to Dakota Access in disputed pipeline case

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru

