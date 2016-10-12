FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Thailand's Central Group expects 2016 sales revenue to rise 21 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 12, 2016 / 3:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Central Group expects 2016 sales revenue to rise 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's Central Group, the country's largest retailer, said in a statement:

* Thailand's Central Group expects 2016 sales revenue to rise 21 percent to about 320 billion baht ($9.17 billion)

* Expects sales in Vietnam to reach 37 billion baht in 2016

* Of total 2016 sales, 40 percent will come from Bangkok, 30 percent from provinces outside of Bangkok and 30 percent from overseas operations. ($1 = 34.8800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
