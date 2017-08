Oct 12 (Reuters) - Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd :

* Co plans to buy 49 percent stake in a Chenzhou-based cultural management firm for 58.9 million yuan, and co's wholly owned Hunan-based entertainment unit is holding a 51 percent stake in it currently

