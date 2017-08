Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dae Hwa Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says it signs contract with NOV0SCI,located in United Arab Emirates, to provide pharmaceutical

* The pharmaceutical comes from GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council) and MENA(Middle East and North Africa)areatotaling 11 countries

* Contract amount of 22.48 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tvcxD2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)