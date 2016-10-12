FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Shift says business and capital alliance with Works Applications
October 12, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shift says business and capital alliance with Works Applications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shift Inc :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Works Applications Co., Ltd on Oct. 12

* Says two entities will cooperate on comprehensive quality assurance of the ERP package product that take advantage of AI, quality assurance in external sales platform (PaaS) development, etc

* Says it to invest about 360 million yen to acquire shares of Works Applications via private placement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gkyvTu

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

