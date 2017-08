Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nomura System Corp Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue 71,400 shares at price of totally 63,060,480 yen via private placement to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

* Says subscription date of Oct. 14 and payment date of Oct. 17

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GW0IMo

