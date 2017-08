Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 20 percent stake in Cordlife Group Ltd , from Wells Spring Pte Ltd, Providence Investment Pte Ltd and Coop International Pte Ltd

* Says transaction price of S$86.6 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nfzXDi

