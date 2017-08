Oct 12 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 350 million yuan ($52.49 million) in Guangdong-based investment firm

* Says it scraps plan to invest in health development firm

