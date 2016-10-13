FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment to issue 2 bln yen REIT bonds
October 13, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment to issue 2 bln yen REIT bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aeon Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue 2nd and 3rd series unsecured REIT bonds via public offering, worth 1 billion yen respectively

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen

* Says interest rate at 0.47 percent for 2nd series REIT bonds and at 1.2 percent for 3rd series REIT bonds

* Says maturity date of 2nd series on Oct. 20, 2026 and maturity date of 3rd series on Oct. 20, 2036

* Says subscription date on Oct. 13 and payment date on Oct. 19

* Says proceeds to be mainly used to fund repayments

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DtnuDG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

