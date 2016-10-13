FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment -6 MTH results
October 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / in a year

TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) 
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2016  ended Feb 29, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017     to Aug 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   37.08               32.02               31.63               30.07
                      (+15.8 pct )         (+3.4 pct )        (-14.7 pct )         (-4.9 pct )
  Net                        10.82               10.91               11.39               10.78
                       (-0.8 pct )         (+1.7 pct )         (+5.3 pct )         (-5.4 pct )
  Div                    4,250 yen           4,200 yen           4,250 yen           4,250 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8953.T

