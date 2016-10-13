FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TABLE-Glp J-reit -6 MTH results
October 13, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Glp J-reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) 
Glp J-reit 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2016  ended Feb 29, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017     to Aug 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   12.28               12.33               14.02               14.08
                       (-0.4 pct )        (+11.4 pct )        (+14.1 pct )         (+0.4 pct )
  Net                         5.25                5.36                6.20                6.10
                       (-2.0 pct )        (+15.3 pct )        (+18.1 pct )         (-1.7 pct )
  Div                    2,024 yen           2,067 yen           2,173 yen           2,137 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
