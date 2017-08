Oct 13 (Reuters) - J Trust Co Ltd :

* Says its unit JTrust Asia PTE Ltd plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in a Mongolia-based money lending company, Capital Continent Investment NBFI, at 1.27 billion Mongolian Tugrik (56 million yen)

