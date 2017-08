Oct 13 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 2016 third tranche super short-term debentures worth 700 million yuan with interest rate of 3.32 percent

* Says the debentures with a term of 270 days and will maturity on July 8, 2017

