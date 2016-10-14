TABLE-Hulic Reit -6 MTH results

Oct 14 (Reuters) Hulic Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.83 4.82 6.65 6.67 (+20.9 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (+14.1 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Net 3.01 2.32 3.37 3.29 (+29.7 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (+11.9 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) Div 3,143 yen 2,969 yen 3,220 yen 3,150 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T