10 months ago
TABLE-Sia Reit -6 MTH results
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Sia Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) 
Sia Reit, Inc. 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2016  ended Feb 29, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017     to Aug 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.97                3.02                3.34                3.43
                       (-1.7 pct )         (-1.1 pct )        (+12.6 pct )         (+2.5 pct )
  Net                      867 mln             904 mln                1.05                1.04
                       (-4.2 pct )         (+1.9 pct )        (+21.4 pct )         (-1.3 pct )
  Div                   11,549 yen          12,050 yen          11,120 yen          10,980 yen

