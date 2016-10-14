FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tae Yang C&L says involvement in lawsuit
October 14, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tae Yang C&L says involvement in lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tae Yang C&L Co Ltd :

* Says Shinsung Delta Tech Co.,Ltd appeals the original judgment published on Sep. 2 to Busan High Court(Changwon Justice Department) against the company

* Says Shinsung Delta Tech Co.,Ltd claims for goods payment of 5.1 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 6 percent from Dec. 1, 2012 until delivery date of complaint duplicate and interest at an annual interest rate of 30 percent from the next day until pay off day

* Says the plaintiff also require the company to pay the lawsuit fee both of the original suit and counteraction for this time

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/z6W2o0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

