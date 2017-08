Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 145.2 million yuan ($21.77 million) to set up rural commercial bank with partners in Shanxi province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dbvzpV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)