10 months ago
BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Set to open at 2-mnth high on strong results
October 14, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-JPMorgan Chase & Co: Set to open at 2-mnth high on strong results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of the biggest U.S. bank by assets up 2 pct at $69.10, on track to open at two-month high

** Stock also on pace to reverse three-day losing streak

** Earnings beat analysts' estimate for seventh quarter in a row

** Delivered strong results with each of our businesses performing well - CEO Jamie Dimon

** Up to Thursday's close, JPMorgan is the best performing stock among Big banks YTD with 2.67 pct gain; Wells Fargo the worst, down 17.7 pct

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc down 7.11 pct, Citigroup Inc 6.34 pct and Morgan Stanley 0.25 pct

** JPM stock trades at 11.14x expected 12-month earnings, compared with peers' 11.02x

