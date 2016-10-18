FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Shanghai Canature Environmental Products sees Q1-Q3 net profit up 10-15 pct(Oct. 17)
Samsung chief convicted
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
October 17, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Shanghai Canature Environmental Products sees Q1-Q3 net profit up 10-15 pct(Oct. 17)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects period in headline, and first and second bullets to Q1 to Q3, not Q3.)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai Canature Environmental Products :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 15 percent, or to be 58.3 million yuan to 60.9 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 53 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of main business and products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QVyjqt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

