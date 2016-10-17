BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit down

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to decrease by 80 percent to 60 percent , or to be 7.8 million yuan to 15.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 38.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased product selling price of LDS business, increased investment on 3D printer business, as well as high operation costs are the main reasons for the forecast

