FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 17, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Sunshine Laser and Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to decrease by 80 percent to 60 percent , or to be 7.8 million yuan to 15.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 38.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased product selling price of LDS business, increased investment on 3D printer business, as well as high operation costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DF0u6N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.