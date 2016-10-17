FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sino Wealth Electronic sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 80 pct to 105 pct
October 17, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sino Wealth Electronic sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 80 pct to 105 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 80 percent to 105 percent, or to be 59.3 million yuan to 67.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 32.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales on household appliances control chip and lithium battery power management chip, as well as increased non-operating income on government subsidies are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ra4VDU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

