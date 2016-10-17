BRIEF-Baofeng Group sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit down

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Baofeng Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to decrease by 40 percent to 15 percent, or to be 14.3 million yuan to 20.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 23.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased production costs, TV panels and other raw materials prices moved up, as well as increased equity incentive costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/323hEd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)