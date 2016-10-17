FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 1893.2-2059.3 pct
October 17, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 1893.2-2059.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 1893.2 percent to 2059.3 percent , or to be 60 million yuan to 65 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 3 million yuan

* Comments that optimized product structure, market structure and channel layout, as well as improved research and development on healthy breeding business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rJJye8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

