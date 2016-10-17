FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
October 17, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing SuperMap Software sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 242.1 pct to 269.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 242.1 percent to 269.7 percent, or to be 33.5 million yuan to 36.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 9.8 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of orders acquisition, increased operation scale and sales revenue, newly included operating results after asset transfer are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/22iKco

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

