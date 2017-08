Oct 17 (Reuters) - GS Holdings Corp :

* Says it will sell land and building, located in Hogye-dong, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, to KEB Hana Bank to adjust financial structure

* Transaction amount is 784.5 billion won

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gPqVno

