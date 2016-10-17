BRIEF-Anhui Anke Biotechnology sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 27.6-38.6 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 27.6 percent to 38.6 percent , or to be 139 million yuan to 151 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 108.9 million yuan

* Comments that strengthened internal management and market development, as well as involved performance of two newly acquired companies are the main reasons for the forecast

