10 months ago
TABLE-Orix Jreit -6 MTH results
October 17, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Orix Jreit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) 
Orix Jreit Inc 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2016  ended Feb 29, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017     to Aug 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   20.37               19.90               21.01               21.31
                       (+2.4 pct )         (+2.5 pct )         (+3.2 pct )         (+1.4 pct )
  Net                         7.58                7.70                7.57                7.50
                       (-1.6 pct )         (+6.1 pct )         (-0.0 pct )         (-1.0 pct )
  Div                    3,000 yen           2,989 yen           3,000 yen           2,970 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
