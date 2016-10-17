BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit down

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Bingchuan Network Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to decrease by 19 percent to 14 percent , or to be 112.3 million yuan to 119.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 138.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased advertising service expenses, as well as increased costs on new product development and growing human recourses are the main reasons for the forecast

