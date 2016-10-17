BRIEF-Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit down 70 pct to 90 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 70 percent to 90 percent, or to be 1.7 million yuan to 5.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 17.3 million yuan

* Comments that decreased operating income due to the slow clinical research project progress and the impact of non-recurring gains and losses are the main reasons for the forecast

