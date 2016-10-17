FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss of 55-58 mln
October 17, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss of 55-58 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to be 55 million yuan to 58 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 19.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased prices of domestic raw milk and increased market competition by imported milk powder, increased costs on new product development as well as increased investment for 13 professional dairy farming company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/v0uBuK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

