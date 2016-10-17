FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dohia Home Textile lowers Q1-Q3 2016 net profit outlook to be 9.7-14.1 mln yuan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dohia Home Textile lowers Q1-Q3 2016 net profit outlook to be 9.7-14.1 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dohia Home Textile Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to decrease by 45 percent to 20 percent, or to be 9.7 million yuan to 14.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015(17.6 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 10 percent, or to be 13.2 million yuan to 19.3 million yuan

* Comments that unprofitable business of Internet vertical E-commerce, as well as increased sales of low gross margin products are main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xXuQZu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.