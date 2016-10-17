BRIEF-Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial raises Q1-Q3 2016 net profit outlook to be 72-77 mln yuan

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 72 million yuan to 77 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (27.2 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 47.5 million yuan to 50 million yuan

*Comments that increased sales of Chinese patent medicine and ginseng products is the main reason for the outlook

