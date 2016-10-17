FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldenmax International Technology raises Q1-Q3 2016 net profit outlook to be 152.2-166 mln yuan
October 17, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Goldenmax International Technology raises Q1-Q3 2016 net profit outlook to be 152.2-166 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldenmax International Technology Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to increase by 230 percent to 260 percent, or to be 152.2 million yuan to 166 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (46.1 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to increase by 170 percent to 220 percent, or to be 124.5 million yuan to 147.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of copper clad laminate products is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/soSXcD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

