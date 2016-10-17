BRIEF-Porton Fine Chemicals sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 35 pct to 45 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 35 percent to 45 percent, or to be 112.9 million yuan to 121.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 83.7 million yuan

* Comments that the sales structure adjustment of main products and increased core capacity operational efficiency, as well as improved supply chain management are the main reasons for the outlook

