10 months ago
BRIEF-Porton Fine Chemicals sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 35 pct to 45 pct
October 17, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Porton Fine Chemicals sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 35 pct to 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Porton Fine Chemicals Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 35 percent to 45 percent, or to be 112.9 million yuan to 121.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 83.7 million yuan

* Comments that the sales structure adjustment of main products and increased core capacity operational efficiency, as well as improved supply chain management are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7TYdL2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

