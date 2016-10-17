FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wuhan Golden Laser sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct
October 17, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wuhan Golden Laser sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be about 6.3 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 5.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased use of laser in metal processing industry, gains from new business, as well as realized collaborative development trend of high-end manufacturing and high-end service are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o1LOi6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

