BRIEF-Wuhan Golden Laser sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be about 6.3 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 5.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased use of laser in metal processing industry, gains from new business, as well as realized collaborative development trend of high-end manufacturing and high-end service are the main reasons for the forecast

