10 months ago
#IT Services & Consulting
October 17, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bluedon Information Security Technologies sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 95 pct to 125 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 95 percent to 125 percent, or to be 126.9 million yuan to 146.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 65.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment on new products and sales channel optimization, as well as financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lgeD3L

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
