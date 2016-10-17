BRIEF-Bluedon Information Security Technologies sees 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit up 95 pct to 125 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 95 percent to 125 percent, or to be 126.9 million yuan to 146.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 65.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment on new products and sales channel optimization, as well as financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the outlook

