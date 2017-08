Oct 24 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd :

* Expects accumulated net profit for 2016 to decrease by more than 50 percent

* Comments that performance impacting in the subsidiary due to decreased demand and sales prices in the potash market is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VjYpbd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)