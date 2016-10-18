FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-BlackRock quarterly profit rises 3.8 pct
October 18, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-BlackRock quarterly profit rises 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to changes date to Oct 18 from Oct 17)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, showing resilience in a weak market for many traditional asset managers.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $875 million, or $5.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $843 million, or $5.00 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

