REFILE-BlackRock quarterly profit rises 3.8 pct

(Corrects to changes date to Oct 18 from Oct 17)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, showing resilience in a weak market for many traditional asset managers.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $875 million, or $5.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $843 million, or $5.00 per share, a year earlier.