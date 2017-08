Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd :

* Says Yang Ronghua sold 5 percent stake in it from April 12 to Oct. 14

* Says Yang Ronghua's stake in it decreased to 12.5 percent from 17.5 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P1vxCg

