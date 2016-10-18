FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzuken updates on capital alliance with EPS Holdings and unit
October 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Suzuken updates on capital alliance with EPS Holdings and unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Suzuken Co Ltd :

* Says Suzuken completes private placement of 632,000 shares treasury stock to EPS Holdings Inc on Oct. 18, at 2 billion yen

* Says EPS Holdings completes private placement of 1.5 million shares treasury stock to Suzuken, at 2 billion yen, on Oct. 18

* EPS Holdings' unit completes issuance of 3,500 new shares (35 percent stake) to Suzuken via private placement, at 2.7 billion yen, and Suzuken holds 35 percent stake in the unit after transaction

* These are results of capital alliance between two entities and previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 27

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3541; hsvp.com/3542

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

